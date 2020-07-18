Ariana Grande returns to her ponytail, but with a different touch

The hair of Ariana Grande is usually a topic that often treat. And lately, more, since during the quarantine, the singer experimented (like so many other artists) and left it natural –something that caught our attention, after all the changes she has gone through throughout her career– .

It is clear that Ari’s hair is her great hallmark, and any modification that revolves around her color or length is news. So the latest photos on her Instagram have sparked debate.

If you have noticed, he is publishing ‘posts’ in which he appears with a hairstyle that takes us back to the summer of 2014, back when he released his album’ My everything ‘and his ponytail became famous around the world (as well as his’ crop tops’), a combo that became his identity. And you will ask yourself: “Ok, and if it is her identity, why all the fuss?” Well, precisely because it was a long time since we saw her with this ‘mix’, one with which she delighted us a few weeks ago, and which is continually uploading to Instagram:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

ARIANA GRANDE’S COLETA IS BACK

The last photo and the one that concerns us? One in which it appears with this same ponytail that we talked about, but with a different touch that you are going to want to wear this summer.

Pay attention, because the image is rotated, but surely you appreciate an additional detail:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Yes, the ponytail is shorter and, instead of being completely smooth, it ends in an outward wave that gives it a ‘glam’ touch, different from the informal result that we were used to.

If you like it, the way to emulate it is to smooth the ponytail and gather all your skills to ‘shoot’ the tips out with the iron or the styler, but the most important thing is to set the ponytail up high (remember here how to do it and that lasts all day).

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.