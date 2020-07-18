Ariana Grande impacted with her change of look

The American singer, Ariana Grande , surprised all her fans this Wednesday, not only because she is becoming more frequent on social networks, but because she showed a change in her look.

The Rain On Me performer has always been characterized by the high ponytail that she uses to collect all her hair, glitter in the eyes and simple rings. Even, sometimes it tends not to choose to show anything in her ears.

The performer of “Rain On Me” is recognized for showing off her hair.

However, this time Pete Davidson’s ex , took advantage of the confinement time and wanted to show herself differently to her millions of followers. It could be an experiment or simply a production on your hands.

Through her Instagram account, the actress also uploaded a photograph in which her half-up hair is seen, leaving a part loose, it shows how long and healthy her hair is.

With simple makeup, pink matte lipstick, contoured eyebrows and cat eyes on her face, she also used rings, an accessory with which she has rarely been seen. Immediately, her fans released the messages of flattery.

Within a few hours, the post achieved over five million likes from her entire community, which highlighted how beautiful she looks this way.

This Wednesday, Ariana Grande surprised her followers with her hair pulled back and wearing hoops.

The composer has been in everyone’s sights since the launch of two hits in the midst of the pandemic, as she has managed to position herself on the most recognized music charts and an incredible number of reproductions on all digital platforms.

Ariana Grande is one of the most beloved performers, not only for her talent but for her human quality. In these difficult times, along with Justin Bieber, they donated all the profits from Stuck With You to those affected at the hands of the Covid-19. Without a doubt, a noble action.