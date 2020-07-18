Angelina Jolie, the controversial relationship with her brother that would break her marriage to Brad

Nobody kisses someone from his own family that way, the various media said about what at the time described as “strange” Angelina Jolie’s relationship with her brother James Haven.

The sibling and actor couple Angelina Jolie and James Haven, the product of the marriage between the star Jhon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand have shown that their sibling relationship goes beyond what people may think.

And it was precisely the harsh comments and various theories that led to the actors having to go out and show their faces to clarify some moments in which the press erupted in rumors.

By then it was known that the union between the two was very close, James accompanied her to the awards, she dedicated some of her awards to him, however an occasion caused discomfort among some of those present.

It was when the star won the Oscar in 2000, his “emotional” message gave much to talk about

I feel so in love with my brother right now, Angelina said when she received the Oscar in 2000, causing a great impact on her message.

He just told me and says he loves me and I know he is very happy for me. Histrionics concluded.

Angelina and James Haven kiss. Twitter

However, it was the kisses with James that supposedly would have ended up triggering all the controversy, according to detailed icons, a gesture he has also made with his father.

Before the controversy, both had to go out and give an explanation for this:

At that point we acted on impulse and I congratulated her on winning, “and I gave her a quick kiss on the lips,” James said.

Many point out that Jolie’s childhood is the answer, her parents separated when she was six months old, so she grew up with her mother and brother.

Haven has always been in the good and bad moments of the actress. She herself has described the kisses towards her brother as “beautiful and pure”. And according to her statements, she could not understand why the media had turned her into a circus.

But not everything stopped there since this also affected Brad Pitt’s relationship with Jolie as they assure that the actress’s children call James “Dad”, after Jolie left her brother in their care when she was not.

Angelina Jolie with her children. AFP

The interpretation of the media before said moments between the uncle and his nephews fueled the controversy, however, the actress and her brother have chosen to ignore the comments, since only they know the truth that unites them, they are brothers.