Angelina Jolie rescues an accessory that was hit in 2000 (and could turn it into a trend)

The actress continues to show her looks walking the streets of Los Angeles, and this time she recovered an accessory from the closet that we had forgotten.

Angelina Jolie never showed herself as much as this week. Day after day, always accompanied by one of her children, she wore incredible looks. This time she added an accessory to her outfit that was a hit in the year 2000 and that could now become a trend thanks to her: pashmina.

The pashmina or shawl is an accessory that we have used in previous years and that we all have stored in some closet drawers. Now Angelina revalued it by adding it to this outfit. The actress has her pashmina hanging from her arm but it was enough to make this accessory gain notoriety again.

Angelina was shown in Los Angeles with a shawl on her arm. And if anyone can make these accessories a trend again, it’s Jolie.

The pashmina combined with Angelina’s cream maxi dress, gives it an elegant stamp.

Another elegant look

The actress put together a look with a cream chiffon midi long dress with pleated details on the skirt and tucks on the front. This design is very similar to the navy blue dress she wore this week.

The dress has full sleeves long sleeves with georgette pleats. This is the Martina Knife model from Bergdorf Goodman, the fashion brand founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, (available online at $ 3,074).

She wore the dress with a matching colored leather belt with low sandals, and accompanied with Celine’s white wallet.

We saw her accompanied by Vivienne and Knox. Now Angelina went out accompanied by her son Pax. Both wore the masks, she in gray, her son with pictures.