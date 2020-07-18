Angelina Jolie fights Brad Pitt again for Jennifer Aniston

Angelina Jolie returns to fight Brad Pitt over Jennifer Aniston, as reported by several American media. Apparently, this difference would be key in the battle for the custody of their children.

In recent days it was revealed that Brad Pitt had had a great reunion with Angelina Jolie due to the health problems of two of his daughters, that the actor had gone to the hospital where they both had surgeries and that he had been pending their care, including that here, he had taken advantage of to iron out rough edges with his eldest son.

During the romantic relationship that Brad Pitt had with Angelina Jolie, they adopted three children and had three biological children, all of whom bear both their surnames and enjoy the same rights. While the couple’s divorce settlement went smoothly, the same has not happened with the child custody settlement, and Jennifer Aniston is the latest reason.

Since Brad Pitt became a single man again, his friendship with Jennifer Aniston, who is also his first ex-wife, has been strengthened. It was learned that their meetings were secret precisely because they did not bother Angelina Jolie , but after the obvious encounters of the actors at the awards era, Angelina’s anger was inevitable.

And it is that while Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston it was when his love relationship with Angelina Jolie arose, this while they were recording the tape “Mr. and Mrs. Smith. ” Since then, a kind of rivalry arose between the actresses that Jennifer Aniston does not care, but Angelina remains firm.

Jennifer Aniston has maintained a close relationship even with Brad Pitt’s parents, but after the recent approach with all her children, Angelina Jolie has been specific and has demanded that neither of them live with Jennifer.

Even children have been taken by surprise

According to the tabloid “The Sun”, Angelina Jolie prohibited her children from all contact with Jennifer Aniston and she has repeated it to Brad Pitt , in addition, she would have requested a new evaluation of custody of her children against Brad, since she intends to obtain the full custody.

For now, it is known that there is an agreement between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt but it is not final and it stipulates that children, except for the eldest who is already an adult by age, must live in the same city of both parents and this has prevented Angelina Jolie from changing her residence to another country as she has previously done.

Brad Pitt will not give in easily, because now that he has resumed his career, all his professional and personal life, he has been clear in respecting the life of his children, he rarely mentions them but always emphasizes that they are his priority.

In recent months there has been speculation about a reconciliation between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, but both have stated that their relationship is just a friendship and a business collaboration with organizations that they created since their marriage.