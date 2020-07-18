Angelina Jolie described her daughter Zahara’s personality

Actress Angelina Jolie recently dedicated beautiful words to her oldest daughter, Zahara, who just turned 15 and her mother called her “an extraordinary African woman.”

This was said in a video where he was talking to the Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate.

The maleficent protagonist adopted Zahara when she was six months old, at an orphanage in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, in 2005 and now.

The actress affirmed that she has learned a lot from the personality of 15-year-old Zahara, who loves the color black to dress, loves the music of The Beatles, and always faces a smile when faced with the most adverse situations.

She has managed to become a great support for her mother, who usually accompanies all possible events and errands, always holding her hand.

Brothers and friends

Zahara’s name comes from the name of the largest warm desert in the world, which encompasses most of North Africa.

And it seems that is how she is, with a warm, close and affectionate personality with her mother and brothers, mainly with Shiloh, 13, being contemporary, they are great friends, they are always seen as very close.

Angelina Jolie, a 45-year-old model, and human rights activist, assures that the value of helping others has been instilled in all her children and she starts practicing from home.

When any of them gets sick, they all lean on each other. As was the case with Zahara and Vivienne who underwent surgery in March.

“I have seen my daughters take care of each other,” she said proudly.