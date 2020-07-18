After 6 years Ariana Grande is encouraged to change her look and already showed it on Instagram

Ariana Grande is one of the most influential music stars on social networks, in fact she can put any garment she wears on trend, she did it more … but we’ll talk about that later.

Now, the pop singer who recently fulfilled her dream of singing with the Lady Gaga diva is showing an incipient change in her look and highly anticipated by fashion experts, it’s about her hairstyle.

As you know, the former Nickelodeon figure had his rise to fame participating in children’s programs such as “Cat & Sam” or “Victorious”, where his character wore long reddish hair. All of that totally ruined her.

So much so that in 2014, when he released his album “My Everythings” he looked with a high and false ponytail. The same interpreter stated that undergoing years of weekly bleaching weakened her hair so much that she couldn’t keep it loose.

That is why the “registered trademark” of the person in charge of “Sweetener” is that hairstyle, but after 6 years, it is time for us to be surprised and although he did not dare to do something radical, at least he showed us this new hairstyle.

Of course he has already set his 194 million followers to imitate the look. On the other hand, another of the things that the international star imposed was the use of the “ugliest” footwear as it was cataloged.

These are the rubber Swedes that swept away since its launch, many celebrities used it, such as the fashionista in question, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny and more, although Bella Hadid for example, stated that they are a big “no” in fashion.

The voice of “Thank U, Next” chooses them to look relaxed and as it looks, he even uses them with stockings. The truth is that Ariana has already shown that in the industry there are no sins, if we even saw her use cotton kangaroos with buccaneers!