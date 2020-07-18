10 artists to listen to in the running of the bulls and make it less lonely

Here we bring you some musical recommendations to help the time pass faster, or failing that, to simply enjoy it

With countless musical proposals of all genres, styles, origins and languages, it sometimes seems almost impossible to keep score. We are in one of the moments when more music is recorded, and it is all thanks to the technology that allows artists to produce wherever they are, and it opens a window for us to infinite possibilities to discover in the world of music. .

We know that it is difficult to be aware of all the proposals that are a few clicks away, and we also understand that sometimes one would like to discover more talents that make us vibrate with their music, so we made a compilation of some of the premieres that We think it is worth adding to your playlist.

From rock, indie, urban, pop, funk or alternative; Let him know that there is everything here for everyone … ready to discover your new favorite artist?

LAGOS

This Venezuelan duet formed by Agustín Zubillaga and Luis Jiménez is a combination of soft and even slightly alternative sounds, with urban rhythms that are very tolerable even for those who do not like reggaeton, since they give it a rather strawberry touch. They recently released their EP “Primavolta”, in which they will take you on a very interesting trip, because suddenly it has a bit of trap mixed with some very cool pop. One of the coolest songs he has

LAGOS

it is “Guerra”, where they precisely mix all these elements, but highlighting the vocal capacity of each of the members.

The members of the band worked for a long time as producers, and have also collaborated with talents such as Paty Cantú and Danna Paola . After years of being behind the projects, LAGOS gets to put into practice all that they love, know about music and capture it through their songs.

The Aces

Looking for more music created only by women? This group of four girls released “My Phone is Trying to Kill Me”, a pop mix with a lot of attitude. The song was written together with producers who have worked with Selena Gomez , Ariana Grande , the Jonas Brothers and Shawn Mendes , so you already know that you can expect well-made pop. If all this still does not convince you, the girls have a great sense of humor, they even recorded the video of this song from their homes in the quarantine.

Also,

The Aces

He released his second album “Under My Influences” recently, which includes recent hits like “Daydream” and “Lost Angeles”, in which they fuse up a bit of funk to talk about things as everyday as your cell phone is going to kill you .

Stael’s Pixel

Without a doubt, we have rarely heard something like

Pixel de Stael

, Duet originally from Spain formed by Pixel 0 and Pixel 1, as its members predominate. They make electronic music with a great awe factor, which you never really know where it will go because they use all kinds of instruments and sounds to make their songs.

The group released “Hay Tiempo” recently, a single that is a reflection of the contemporary human being, hypnotized by his addiction to a technology that is designed for it, they expressed in a press release. Check them out below.

Daniel You Are Killing Me

The duet made up of Daniel Zepeda and Iván de la Rioja will remind you of the music your grandparents listened to, which has lasted until today because of how beautiful it is.

Daniel you’re killing me

It is a project that plays bolero with romantic overtones, synthesizers, samplers and other elements to create what they themselves define as Boleroglam.

Since his first single “What does it feel like to like you so much?” In February 2018, they have forged a path dedicated to love, heartbreak and Latin American song.

They released “No Soy Nada” recently, a song that talks about a breakup where the protagonist realizes that it is not the best option for his beloved or loved one and decides to say goodbye. Prepare to cry, but whatever you do, don’t dial your ex.

Leon Leiden

At 21, the Mexican-German producer

Leon Leiden

, has developed a unique and characteristic sound of itself, incorporating a remarkable fusion of acoustic and electronic elements.

He released an EP of remixes a few days ago, called “Azúcar”, which you will want to listen to in a room full of lights: “Azúcar”, where he collaborated with Mau Moctezuma and Taylor Díaz . He has shared the stage with greats like Swedish House Mafia and Martin Garrrix ; a few months ago

for how he makes music with random instruments at home. If you want something danceable to cheer you up over the weekend, this is your thing.

Max Kracer

This is a multi-instrumentalist musician and producer from Mexico City who creates music that is intended to make you vibrate through a spatial and danceable experience.

He released his album “Northern Lights”, which includes ten songs with super soft guitars, percussions, precise lows and the influence of voices like The Strokes , but which ends up giving a feeling of indie garage and synthwave movement.

Nicole Zignago

“Questions (¿)”, a song completely inclined to pop and heartbreak is the debut of

Nicole Zignago

, singer and songwriter who has spent most of her time between Peru, Los Angeles and Boston; making your musical proposal a refreshing mix of the mainstream. She started singing and writing songs since she was little and graduated from Berklee College of Music, since then, she is fully immersing herself in her career to show us this first song.

With the support of the school where he studied, we have no doubt that if in studio recording it sounds good, surely live it will be even better to listen to Nicole Zignago, who leaves us wanting more material.

Courtney Marie Andrews

Sensitive voice of Courtney Marie Andrews is pretty country-folk, and that is what has made her start to stand out from two years ago. She has been praised by media such as Rolling Stone, NPR Music, and Variety for showing a highly exposed side by being as honest as possible.

Accompanied by her guitar and few instruments to give her a more minimalist sound, Courtney Marie Andrews released the song “How You Get Hurt” at the end of June, which is part of her album, “Old Flowers”, in which the American singer-songwriter he wrote “about giving love and affection to the person you want to be with. It’s about being afraid of being vulnerable after they’ve hurt you. “

Marie was inspired by her recent nine-year relationship breakup, so if you’re going through a breakup or still don’t forget your ex, her music is perfect for you.

Carlos Peña and his Big Band with Daniela Calvario

Who doesn’t enjoy a good version of “Bésame Mucho?” Carlos Peña recorded a new version of the iconic song, with Big Band. For the voice, he had the YouTuber from Guadalajara, Daniela Calvario, who added incredible arrangements to the classic bolero.

Carlos Peña is the winner of the Latin American Idol in 2007 and since then, he has focused on different musical projects, highlighting his jazz and sensual style in this cover, recorded with Grammy-nominated musicians. The truth is that it sounds pretty good with all instruments bringing all the excitement of a Big Band.

Kaia Lana

If you are looking for something that makes you sink deeper into heartbreak,

Kaia Lana

It will help you achieve it from a very cute and emotional side. The singer combines her subdued voice with acoustic instruments in “Se Me Olvidó Olvidarte”, her most recent single that she wrote with LAGOS . Kaia Lana’s sound brings a new twist to Latin pop, a mix of R&B and pop, so it’s perfect to enjoy on a cloudy afternoon.

