Will Smith’s wife confessed that he was unfaithful

Jada Pinkett Smith confessed in his program Red Table Talk, who was unfaithful to Will Smith with rapper August Alsina at a time when her marriage was almost over.

Jada Pinkett, 48, spoke to her husband, Will Smith, on Red Table Talk, a program that airs on Facebook, where she revealed in public that about four years ago she had an affair with August Alsina, 27.

The couple, who has been married for 23 years, sat face to face to clarify the stir caused by Alsina with her statement, and to reaffirm their mutual commitment. The driver said she met the rapper through her son Jaden. At that time, the singer “was really sick.” “It all started with him needing help and I wanting to help him with his mental health,” explained Pinkett Smith.

According to Jada, the Smith family helped Alsina get through a “very difficult” time for the couple. At this point, Will admitted, “I’m done with you. Marriages go through this (…) We had decided that we were going to separate for a while, that you would find out how to be happy and so would I ”, while Jada added that the decision had continued“ for an indefinite period of time ”.

“And then what did you do, Jada?” asked the actor, rapper and producer, to which his wife said that “as time went by, I got into a different type of entanglement with August “. Next, Jada corroborated the singer’s statements by assuring that Will had given them “permission” to have that adventure. Although she also clarified that the only one who could give her permission for something was herself.

When asked by Will Smith to clarify what he meant by the word “tangle,” she replied clearly, ” It was a relationship, absolutely .” The actress continued explaining that “I was in a lot of pain. I was devastated. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you cannot find happiness outside of yourself. “

In this sense, Jada indicated that “I just wanted to feel good, it had been so long without feeling so good. And it was really a joy to help someone heal, ”she said, in addition to stressing that with this situation she learned to break the cycle of co-dependency that she lived.

“There is something about childhood trauma that you feel can be fixed through helping others to fix themselves as opposed to healing me. Through that particular trip, I learned a lot about myself and was able to face a lot of emotional immaturities, emotional insecurity and I was able to do really deep healing, “he said. Then she said that he loved her no matter what.

However, the interpreter said that it was August Alsina who decided to break all relationships with her, something that she saw as “understandable”, but that it seemed ” a little strange that all this comes to light now when it was several years ago.”

The actor’s words

“For me, this was years ago. And our experience was working it out between us, ”said Will Smith, while Jada Pinkett reflected on how far they had come in their relationship: “ We have come to that new place of unconditional love. ”

This confession was even more surprising because Jada herself defended monogamous marriage a few months ago on her show. Despite the fact that in 2014, in an interview with Howard Stern, Jada assured that the formula for her marriage to Will was to maintain an open relationship.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s love story began in the 90s, during the recordings of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The actress did the casting for the role of Will’s girlfriend, but Nia Long won it, although she did get the heart of the actor, with whom she finally married on December 31, 1997. For years rumors of infidelity, ruptures, Fights, and reconciliations have engulfed the couple, one of the most beloved and respected in Hollywood, who despite everything remains together. Together they had Jaden (22) and Willow (19).