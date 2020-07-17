Why Ariana Grande has made no mention of Kanye West’s political aspirations

The silence of 27-year-old Ariana Grande about the political aspirations of rapper Kanye West, 43, for the presidency of the United States is disturbing. Although the singer has achieved the triumphs of her career thanks to music, in recent months she has raised her voice on social networks to achieve political change in the North American country. This, in view of the fact that the presidential elections will be held in that country in November.

The Grammy winner has openly criticized the Donald Trump Administration, especially after the president wanted to quench protests in several American cities that stemmed from the murder of George Floyd. What is striking is that despite keeping her political soul active, Ariana has not said a word about West’s intention to get to the White House.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian’s husband presented his first official paperwork on his campaign, People confirmed. A representative for West filed documents in Oklahoma to qualify her as an independent on the ballot. A spokesman for the state board of elections revealed to the magazine that the musician paid the required filing fee of $ 35,000 and filed a declaration of candidacy.

Support and silence

The interpreter of “7 Ring” was one of the first to show her support for the Democratic candidate Joe Biden that Trump could reportedly dethrone from the presidential chair. On Friday, June 12, the Republican leader’s government finalized a rule that will remove protections against discrimination for LGBT people regarding health care and health insurance. Grande condemned on Instagram the measure that will take effect in mid-August and sent her support to the LGBT community, especially transgender people who will be affected by the rule.