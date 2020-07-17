What do Maluma and Michele Morrone have in common?

Michele Morrone, the star of the 365 days film, has become the new Italian Latin lover.

The Latin actor stars in the film that has gained popularity for a few weeks for its strong and erotic scenes, which is why 365 days is remaining in the minds of all lovers of the Fifty Shades of Gray style.

365 DNI (365 days) is the erotic movie that can be seen on Netflix and that is conquering the entire world.

The sexy thriller targets the Italian actor, with his Massimo character, and has recently been compared to Maluma.

Michele Morrone is an Italian actor, model, and singer, who has participated in Italian and Polish films.

Followers of the Colombian singer have come together to request a musical collaboration, because in addition to having a physical resemblance, according to fans, they also share a passion for music.

What do they have in common?



– Michele Morrone, like Maluma, love tattoos and professional guitar playing.

Confirmed! Despite the criticisms, 365 DNI will have a second part

– He likes to take care of his body that is visibly turned and well cared for.

– Both have had a career in music.

– They are considered sex symbols.

– Maluma is 26 years old and Michele, 29.