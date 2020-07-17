Waiting for the Barbarians trailer, with Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson

Revealed the trailer for Waiting for the Barbarians, the first film shot in English by director Ciro Guerra and which will star Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson.

The first trailer for Waiting for the Barbarians, the new movie starring Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson, has already been revealed. This film is the first English-language production by Colombian director Ciro Guerra and which adapts the novel of the same name by JM Coetzee.

Waiting for the Barbarians focuses on the story of a magistrate based in a border region. Peace in his town comes to an end when the empire sends troops into the territory due to rumors that they could be attacked by indigenous tribes. The magistrate refuses to support this uprising against the natives and begins to question colonization and its loyalty to the empire with an allegory on South African apartheid.

The film stars Mark Rylance as the magistrate and Johnny Depp as Colonel Joll, who is in charge of securing the border with his troops. The cast is completed by Robert Pattinson, Harry Melling, Gana Bayarsaikhan, Greta Scacchi, Sam Reid, David Dencik, Bill Milner, Gursed Dalkhsuren and Tserendagva Purevdorj.

This new film by Ciro Guerra was released at the last Venice Film Festival in September and will initially be available as on August 7 as video on demand through Samuel Goldwyn Films. Along with the trailer for Waiting for the Barbarians, several images have also been revealed so that we can get used to the idea of ​​what the movie will look like.

In addition to releasing Waiting for the Barbarians, Guerra has released Frontera Verde on Netflix and is in the midst of pre-production of a copper series Hernán Cortés and Moctezuma II, so of course the director is having a pretty busy schedule.