Unstoppable: Maluma goes for more successes

Collaborations between singers have been very common lately, and the Pretty Boy is not far behind. He has continuously carried out musical projects together with artists such as Aya Nakamura, in one of the most famous singles such as Djadja.

On the other hand, he also released participation with the “Black Eyed Peas” picks, in a single that already has an official video on YouTube under the title Feel the beat. The interpreter of Felices Los 4 participated to add the Latin Flow to the song.

But, as if that were not enough,

the Colombian

transmitted on social networks an opening of how to be his new musical project. And we imagine that he is going for more this 2020, given that recently, he shared a curious image on his Instagram profile.

In the photograph, the also called Dirty Boy, is seen in the middle of a jungle place with an outfit according to the environment where it was taken, with a military green jacket and without any shirt under it.