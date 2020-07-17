Unstoppable: Maluma goes for more successes

Collaborations between singers have been very common lately, and the Pretty Boy is not far behind. He has continuously carried out musical projects together with artists such as Aya Nakamura, in one of the most famous singles such as Djadja.
On the other hand, he also released participation with the “Black Eyed Peas” picks, in a single that already has an official video on YouTube under the title Feel the beat . The interpreter of Felices Los 4 participated to add the Latin Flow to the song .
But, as if that were not enough, the Colombian transmitted on social networks an opening of how to be his new musical project. And we imagine that he is going for more this 2020, given that recently, he shared a curious image on his Instagram profile.
In the photograph, the also called Dirty Boy , is seen in the middle of a jungle place with an outfit according to the environment where it was taken, with a military green jacket and without any shirt under it.
VERY HP MUSIC IS COMING
With this phrase, he accompanied the publication in his profile with more than 680 thousand likes and unleashed some 5,300 comments from his loyal followers. There is no doubt that Maluma will surely surprise her fans with all the projects she is working on.
Huy, but handsome guy, You’re beautiful, I want to leave now, I can not wait, were among the thousands of comments that already have the publication of the paisa artist . Even some well-known figures in the show wondered what was at hand.
Maluma has had a notorious influence on the Latino public since his musical beginnings in the early 2010s, is one of the Latin American celebrities with the most followers on Instagram.
It is also popular on other social networks such as Facebook, where it is followed by more than twenty million users, and on Twitter by more than two million.
