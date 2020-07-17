The sale of these jewels increased thanks to Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet

Something that we cannot deny is that men increasingly dare to wear more jewelry and much of this we owe to Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles, as both have been in charge of increasing the sale of these accessories in the last season.

At the beginning of January, the Fine Line interpreter surprised us by wearing a pearl necklace that was combined with a suit signed by Marc Jacobs. A short time later, at the Academy Awards, Timothée wore a Cartier-signed brooch on the Prada blue jacket bag he was wearing.

A few months earlier, the Beautiful Boy star wore a silver Louis Vuitton chain while enjoying a Lakers game.

But it was in May when men’s jewelry reached its highest point. Connell Waldron’s (Paul Mescal) performer on Normal People also joined the chain’s trend.

But what truly reveals men’s interest in jewelry is a list from Lyst , a global fashion search engine. For its report this year, the platform analyzed more than nine million shoppers per month, and what made it more clear is that male celebrities are influencing the way people buy jewelry.

Let’s take Harry Styles’ pearl necklace as an example. He took it in 1 2 different ways for his Fine Line press tour and after this Lyst saw a 31% increase in purchases of this type of piece. In search terms, pearl necklaces have averaged 11,000 searches per month since January.

Likewise, the Lyst report reported that the pins, after Chalamet’s appearance on the Oscar red carpet, were searched more than 20,000 times, making them the fastest-growing category of the year through the moment.

On silver chains, after the 12-episode premiere of Normal People on Hulu, the search for chain necklaces on Lyst increased by 23%, according to the report. In fact, “silver” and “chain necklaces” are now the most widely used search term among male shoppers across the site, with searches of up to 47% since 2019.

As if that wasn’t enough, Lyst, which is more used by women, saw a 150% increase in male shoppers in 2020, and jewelry is a top reason.