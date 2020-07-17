The Rosario nominated for the Gardel Awards for producing Nicki Nicole

Nicki Nicole is already an emblem of the city. His work began to go viral through ” Wapo Traketero”, the single with a video clip made by the producer Cocodrilo PyB, with Gonzalo Ferreyra at the helm.

From there, the story is already known and today the young man is nominated for the Gardel Awards as “Producer of the year” for being part of Rosario’s first album, ” Recuerdos “. He is the first from Rosario to obtain this nomination.

“ I have been a music producer and worked for several years. More or less since I was 15 years old, I come with music ”, Ferreyra told IMPULSO. “ First I started working with a friend and then, at one point, I decided to open up because I wanted to produce including videos and other things. So I gathered a group of friends, who were more in the audiovisual part. They are the rest of the boys that are part of Crocodile ”, he highlighted.

To choose the artists to work with, the producer explained: ” The first thing I do is see the artistic proposal they have and so I propose an idea to enhance their work. ” Without closing to a single genre, since he carried out works of musicians and pop, rock, even bachata; Ferreyra commented that there is a boom in the trap, rap, and reggaetón. “ As a producer, I am not closed. Every day I do something different and try not to pigeonhole myself, “he said.

BEING BORN WITH NICKI NICOLE

The young woman was the protagonist of Cocodrilo’s professional debut. “ One day I saw Nicki playing in a little bar, it was her first presentation. This was part of a festival called Boom Trap Party and she sang a song with a friend. I saw her, I liked the wave and her attitude mainly, “he recalled. And he added: “ Then I started looking for her on Instagram, I found her and wrote her. We made a song with her and a boy she sang with, and then she decided to open up to work with us focused on her career. ”

“ This is how ‘Wapo Traketero’ came out and the question was very short. We even had three or four more singles, because the idea was for that song to come out and then an EP. We never imagined that all this would happen. We did have a certain expectation because Nicki had around 16,000 followers, so the first medium-term goal was for the video to get 50,000 views. Today, one year later, he already has more than 51 million “, he highlighted with a laugh.

Later came ” Recuerdos”, the artist’s debut album. “ Of the 12 songs, seven are co-composed between her and me, and many are produced by me. Even, the video of ‘Light years’ which is his second clip, was made under the signature of Cocodril o. Now we continue working but it is more complicated because she is traveling everywhere and I do not want to classify myself only in her career. I like to do that with the artists, it is a bit of a search for Crocodile, that they take off, ” the producer told us, highlighting the excellent relationship that they continue to have with the artist.

THE “PRODUCER OF THE YEAR” NOMINATION

With ” Wapo Traketero”, they were present at the first installment of the Spotify Awards. There they won some awards, including sharing a shortlist with artists like Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish. ” In addition, Wapo Traketero is made entirely with the lung, thoroughbred, from our pockets and with a lot of limitations, but he does have a lot of love and recognition is beautiful,” he said.

Today he is nominated, along with the rest of the producers of Lauria Dale Play, the producer that Nicki works within Buenos Aires. All were part of ” Memories” and are competing in the ” Producer of the Year” category at the Gardel Awards. ” We are sharing a shortlist with Santaolalla,” he said with a laugh.

NEXT PROJECTS

“ From Cocodrilo we are working a lot with an artist we launched last year, a friend of Nicki, whose name is Romero. It had a very good acceptance and that is an alternative and different proposal to what it sounds, both aesthetically and from a musical point of view ”, he commented. The quarantine postponed plans for new performances and shows by the artist, but as activities resume, they will resume their work.

“ Also, I in particular continue working. Evelina Sanzo’s new album will be out soon, all produced by me. Per month, there must be between four and five jobs of mine. I also work with guys from Buenos Aires who are more involved in the industry, so I can’t make much progress. Times are different, perhaps we are working on a topic and it only comes out five months later, “he said.

” With other artists, I work with, they are with the children Spinetta ( Luis Alberto’s grandchildren), with whom we are thinking a lot of things because they are boys with very open heads ,” he concluded. Another Rosario that makes the city of the flag proud.