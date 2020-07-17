The reconciliation of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett is a ‘miracle’

After several weeks of denials, contradictory statements and numerous debates about it, the marriage formed by Jada Pinkett and Will Smith ended up confirming in the most profitable way possible, in the midst of the ‘Red Table Talk’ confidences program that the first one presents on Facebook and fundamentally about her most intimate affairs, that the actress had had an extramarital relationship with singer August Alsina not too many years ago.

In this way, the theory that the interpreter had been defending for days, and sharply denied by the Smiths at first, was officially corroborated. From that moment, a new chapter of the media story began in which, as can be seen from the aforementioned ‘television’ conversation, the couple had to delve into the emotional impact that infidelity had had on both of them.

With regard to Will Smith, he has assured that it is all “a miracle” that the couple has managed to overcome the umpteenth pothole in their 20 years of sentimental and marital relationship, the result of which their two children were born together: the also artists Jaden and Willow Smith.

The actor has acknowledged that he still does not know very well how he did not directly stop talking to his wife and end their coexistence, before assuring, yes, that from the traumatic experience he has learned that “marriage is not for the weak of heart”. “There are certain things that have to happen and that end up reinforcing love,” he said during their conversation.