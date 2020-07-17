The Kardashian-Jenner are back dressed as Spice Girls!

Even the most influential women in the world -at least, in the digital universe- have their own style references … and they are much closer than we could imagine to any other girl who, in the 90s, listened to music pop. Kim Kardashian and her four sisters have met in their first joint photo after the start of the pandemic, a publication for which they have chosen nothing more and nothing less than 90s looks that, as the network has compared, remind MUCH of the styles that Victoria, Geri, Emma, ​​Mel C and Mel B – aka. Spice Girls – They looked on stage.





The Spice Girls marked a before and after not only in the history of girl bands but also in the fashion industry. The proof is that 24 years after the launch of their super hit Wannabe, the aesthetics that the five girls made famous inspires thousands of firms and women, among them the powerful Kardashian-Jenner, the biggest trendsetters of the moment. C rop tops, bell-bottom pants, skintight mini – dresses in bright colors, and classic Adidas tracksuit with side stripes are some of the clothes that define the style spice girl and today have again become a trend.





If anyone had any doubts that the nineties and early 2000s are the eras that fashion now evokes, the publication of the most famous sisters on the planet will end it. And it is that, in addition to clothing, the new looks of Kim -in the photo, redhead- and Kylie -with pastel pink hair- bring them even closer to the image of the explosive Geri Halliwell and the sweet Emma Bunton, respectively, while Kourtney has identified with Victoria Beckham, Khloé, with Mel B and Kendall, with Mel C. Will they also dare to imitate pop stars microphone in hand?