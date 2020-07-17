Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Kings of Leon fall and Red Hot Chili Peppers enter

The Mad Cool 2021 Festival is taking shape, this Wednesday it has announced a large part of its poster. 70% of the artists who will attend the event that will be held for four days from July 7 to 10 have been unveiled. Among the proper names that will vibrate a dedicated audience are some absences and presences that will make more than one happy. Some artists who were playing for this festival have fallen off the poster and others have managed to enter.

Mad Cool 2021 presents much of its lineup without Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Kings of Leon

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Kings of Leon have been the big absences from this Mad Cool 2021 poster. Singer Taylor Swift has confirmed her absence, there is no possible way for it to appear. Billie Eilish and Kings of Leon are in negotiations, there is still 30% of the poster, they could appear in the coming weeks.

The sale of tickets for 2021 begins this Wednesday at 12:00 noon despite the complete poster not being available. The day entrance prices will remain at € 75 + management fees; 3-day subscriptions, in any of their versions, at € 179 + management costs; VIP tickets, at € 150 + management fees, and VIP passes, at € 400 and € 450 + management fees, for 3 and 4 days respectively. The 4-day Fnac packs will remain at € 195.99.

July 2021 will be the key date for one of the great festivals in our country. Mad Cool will continue to be held at the IFEMA-Valdebebas campus in the north of Madrid. Over the next few weeks, new names will arrive that will make this list of great artists and groups that will be the poster of this festival bigger.