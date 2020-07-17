Selena Gomez shows off great body in a gold fringed corset

The corset trend is here to stay. Whether discreetly, for example a piece that simulates accentuating the waist made with denim, or a real one that gives you that hourglass-like body, celebrities love them, among them Selena Gomez , who is a vision in gold.

During her On The Night tour, with which she filled several stadiums throughout the United States and Europe, the interpreter of Boyfriend and Naturally used a gold piece with fringes, which accentuated her waist and her bust, granting an aesthetic full of sensuality and femininity.

Selena Gomez in a sensual gold corset

The fringes, which had a decaying brown hue, fell down the front while behind it had a long aqua green tail, giving that dramatic touch to the corset. It was encrusted with crystals, perfect for making Selena shine under the spotlight of the stage and driving her fans crazy.

“She looks so sexy in that outfit,” they commented alongside the photos, which were taken behind the scenes and shared by @archiveofgomez on Instagram. “Splendid dress, great color for the stage and I love her hair” commented another user, referring to her jet curls.

Today, the also an actress is dedicated to her many projects outside of music, such as her new makeup line, but she keeps in touch with her born talent, visiting the studio for a future album.