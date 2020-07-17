Revealed alleged love relationship of Pablo Alborán with Maluma

A few weeks ago, Pablo Alborán publicly acknowledged being homosexual and did so through an emotional video that he published on Instagram.

“I AM HERE TO TELL YOU THAT I AM GAY. THAT NOTHING HAPPENS. THAT LIFE REMAINS THE SAME. I NEED TO BE A LITTLE BIT HAPPIER THAN I ALREADY WAS. MANY PEOPLE SUPPOSE IT, KNOW IT OR SIMPLY DO NOT CARE. SINCE IN MY HOUSE, IN MY FAMILY, I HAVE ALWAYS FELT THE FREEDOM TO BE ABLE TO LOVE WHO I HAVE LOVED, TO DEDICATE MYSELF TO WHAT I HAVE WANTED, ”SAID THE SINGER.

One of the first to react to this statement was Ricky Martin and rumors of a link between the two immediately began.

The person behind these rumors was the Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani, who is also very close to the interpreter of “Remember me.”

Todo un lujo componer contigo en la India @ricky_martin. Otro sueño cumplido.Sorpresas para el próximo disco familia! pic.twitter.com/R8PUEdi7Aj — Pablo Alborán (@pabloalboran) February 20, 2014

Ceriani said that between the Puerto Rican and the Spanish there was a romance a while ago and that in fact, both traveled together to India to be loved.

The communicator and close to Alborán expressed that there was another link between the artist and a Spanish influencer named Pelayo Díaz. He also expressed that he also had something with Maluma, according to the World Music portal.

The singer’s projects

Pablo Alborán is preparing his next album and revealed it with an image with his colleagues from the recording studio, showing that he has already got down to work with his next project.

The world has stopped during the quarantine, but the man from Malaga has continued giving away his music. In April he released his single “When You Are Here” and in June “The Same Air” in collaboration with Camilo.