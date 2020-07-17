Miley Cyrus has stopped smoking marijuana

Although the singer Miley Cyrus has always stood out as a strong advocate of the consumption -moderate, that yes- of marijuana for the positive effects that, according to her, come off smoking responsibly, now her mother Tish has revealed in her last intervention radio station that her famous daughter, and herself, have finally chosen to give up the habit to try to extract those same benefits through much healthier ways.

Both Tish and Miley have used their social networks, interviews and even public events for years to demand the legalization of this substance for both medicinal and recreational purposes, and although it is possible that both keep their political position intact, it seems that mother and daughter have decided definitively sever your personal bond with this controversial substance.

In her interesting conversation with the ‘Chicks in the Office’ podcast, the pop star’s mother, whose marriage to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth fell apart almost a year ago, also noted that Miley has been months without trying a drop of alcohol and exercising intensely -in the company of her energetic boyfriend Cody Simpson- to get the most out of her physical potential.

Miley Cyrus claims ‘equality for all’

Of course, the lifestyle Miley has embraced has nothing to do with those crazy times of the past decade. “First of all, Miley no longer smokes marijuana. Occasionally she does take some CBD [cannabidiol], but she also doesn’t drink and eats very well. Despite the bad reputation that some attribute to her, Miley is the cleanest person I know. She is very disciplined with her body and with her health, ”said Tish as he passed through the aforementioned program.