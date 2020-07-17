Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson shine in the new retro viral dance that sweeps TikTok

With the arrival of the summer climate in the northern hemisphere and to the rhythm of the music, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson returned to show the good moment of the young couple in a video that they published on the TikTok social network. With fun steps and synchronized choreography, Cyrus and Simpson dazzled fans to the rhythm of Gonna Make You Sweat, the hit of the group C + C Music Factory.

In bikini and mesh, the couple was shown with this choreography with a video that soon became one of TikTok’s viral hits, with more than 13,800 comments and more than a million and a half likes. “If we can’t get back to work, let’s have fun again Cody,” Cyrus said with a play on her post alongside the young Australian singer.

TikTok became the new favorite space for many celebrities and artists, where they share their frenetic dance steps and choreography. With more than 800 million users worldwide, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States government is evaluating banning the Chinese app, following in the footsteps of India.

For their part, Hong Kong users will stop accessing TikTok and will only be able to use Douyin, the version of the Chinese application. Despite the service’s privacy concerns, both Cyrus and Simpson did not hesitate to have a good time on the house duck, sporting their flashy dance steps in the sun with the pool in the background.