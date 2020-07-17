Maluma ‘prepares a bomb’ in the midst of a successful streak

GOLLING TOWARDS MUSIC

Juan Luis Londoño Arias was born on January 28, 1994, in Medellín, Colombia. And from the names of his parents, Marlli Arias and Luis Londoño, added to the name of his younger sister Manuela, his stage name would come later: Maluma.

Multifaceted since he was little, he played soccer for eight years and was even in the lower divisions of Atlético Nacional and Equidad Club Deportivo. Other sports that he practiced regularly were volleyball and ping pong, as well as chess.

However, his vocation for music, and even creation, comes from very early. And it is that, in addition to writing letters for the girlfriends of his companions, he participated in a singing contest, which he won, and acted in a play, while studying.

At the age of 15, and as a birthday present, his uncle Juan Parra offered to record the first song that Juan Luis had composed, “I don’t want to.” Later he was discovered by producers who advised him to change his name to succeed, and hence his choice, ” Maluma”, about which he spoke in an interview published in El Tiempo.

“It is a tribute to them because they are the engine of my career,” he explained, and he also spoke about what it meant to opt for a musical career instead of soccer, which according to the singer ” was a very complicated decision”, although he clarified: “I have no regrets, music has made me very happy.”

In early 2011, Maluma released the single ” Farandulera “. This song led to her rise to national fame, thanks to the internet and radio. This caught the attention of the Sony music label, so he signed a contract with them in the middle of that same year. Thus began the story.

FROM INTERNET TO HEAVEN

After that, he released several more singles, such as ” Obsession”, “Have a good time”, “Miss Independent” and “Crazy”. With a good reception from them both in Colombia and Latin America, Maluma released in 2012 his first studio album “Magia”, which managed to be a gold record in his native country.

A year later, with the single “La TEMPERATURA”, Maluma achieved greater international impact and opened more borders, also sneaking onto the US charts and being nominated for a Latin Grammy and MTV Europe Music Awards.

From there, his career was on the rise, and he already has three other albums on his discography: “Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy” (2015), “FAME” (2018) “11:11” (2019) and the compilation “PB.DB. The Mixtape ”(2015). Some of his most successful songs are: “Felices los 4”, “Cuatro Babys”, “X”, “11 PM”, or “HP”, among many others, such as the recent collaboration with the French-Malian artist Aya Nakamura, “Djadja”.

He has also been a judge of “La Voz” and “La Voz Kids” both in the Colombian editions of the talent show in 2014 and 2015, as well as in the Mexican versions of 2017 and 2018. He has been nominated ten times for the Latin Grammys, being the winner in 2018 to the award for “Best Contemporary Album” for “FAME”.

Recently, the artist received the news of harvesting his sixteenth number one on the Latin Pop Airplay with “Amor de mi Vida” or “ADMV”, the song that premiered last April during the quarantine and about which he said in an interview with Efe that “I wanted to send a special and emotional message to all those who are suffering before everything that is happening.”

Also, being number one, Maluma told Billboard: “I am very happy. This number one is very special because ‘ADMV’ is a ballad that means a lot to me in these circumstances where the world is going through so much. ”

> On “AMDV”, the singer’s latest success in reaching number one on the Latin Airplay, Maluma told Efe that “he wanted to send a special and emotional message to all those who are suffering from everything that is happening”.

> The Colombian singer is preparing a collaboration with J.Lo: “We are recording a bomb,” he announced on his Instagram.

> Maluma has recently clarified the rumors about his possible homosexuality on social networks, assuring that “if he were gay, he would have said so already.”