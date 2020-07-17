Maluma brightens the day with his fans dancing on Instagram

“The one who did not dance this in about 15 seconds is not naaaa,” the reggaeton star has joked about that classic on party nights that brings him endless memories.
Mexico. The singer Maluma has managed to maintain a very positive attitude throughout the period of domestic confinement derived from the coronavirus crisis, during which he has kept in touch with his fans through social networks to try to encourage them and occasionally brighten your day.
This week, for example, the Colombian artist has uploaded a video
in which he appears dancing to the rhythm of the song ‘Ella es tan bella’ by
Rikarena, which has also served as an excuse to show off his
abdominal work and show that he continues as fit as ever.
