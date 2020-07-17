Maluma brightens the day with his fans dancing on Instagram

Mexico. The singer Maluma has managed to maintain a very positive attitude throughout the period of domestic confinement derived from the coronavirus crisis, during which he has kept in touch with his fans through social networks to try to encourage them and occasionally brighten your day.

This week, for example, the Colombian artist has uploaded a video

in which he appears dancing to the rhythm of the song ‘Ella es tan bella’ by

Rikarena, which has also served as an excuse to show off his

abdominal work and show that he continues as fit as ever.

“The one who did not dance this in about 15 seconds is not naaaa”, the reggaeton star has joked about that classic on party nights that brings him endless memories.

More than his sense of rhythm, what has caught his

fans’ attention is something else. From the reactions to his publication, in which Maluma

also wears a striking swimsuit and his new platinum blonde hair, it is obvious

that Internet users do not tire of seeing him without a shirt and, luckily for

them, it seems that Maluma also love to take it off on Instagram

taking advantage of the summer heat.”A lot of light, my people”, he has directed them together with another

snapshot -in this case a close-up in which he brings out his

captivating smile- of his current stay in the city of Miami.