LUNA13 releases the most bizarre Katy Perry cover you’ll hear this year

Californian duo LUNA13 has signed an agreement with independent label COP International, known for its work within the United States industrial scene, for the release of their new studio album, which is expected to be available from November 13.

In advance, the band has released a cover of Katy Perry’s hit, ‘Dark Horse’, which you can listen to below.

The darkness behind the horns

LUNA13’s striking Black / Bass / Metal style incorporates elements of electronics, black metal and industrial rock with the incredible ability to cross-convert electronic sounds into metal without using guitars. Dr. Luna, the mastermind behind the duo, creates the sound solely with synthesizers. The frontwoman Lilith Bathory uses brutal vowels and provocative movements that hypnotize you behind her demon horns.