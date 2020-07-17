Learn about Maluma’s morning routine during quarantine

For Maluma, since the quarantine began, his routine has been quite consistent, focusing on exercising in the morning and then working on his music.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Maluma, who has isolated himself at home with his family in Colombia, commented on how his morning routine is shaped that keeps him so active.

What time do you get up on Mondays and what is the first thing you do?

If I have to train, or if I have many things to do, I get up early. Maybe at 6 in the morning, because I like to train early. That’s the first thing I do before breakfast. Fortunately, I live in a house where I have my gym. But if it’s a lazy Monday, I’d say 10 in the morning.

Do you have a specific exercise routine for Mondays?

I prefer to train a lot during the week and try to take it easy during the weekend. Maybe I drink some wine on Fridays or Saturdays, so I prefer to start the week with cardio.

Is there something you eat for breakfast every day?

My favorite breakfast is Eggs Benedict. I love them. With avocado? To me, that’s like heaven. But sometimes, when I am on my strict diet, I have to eat healthier. So I only eat egg whites, chicken and arepas. But in quarantine, I’ve been working harder, so I feel like I deserve Benedictine eggs almost every morning.

Do you drink coffee in the morning?

Everyday. All day. I love coffee. He had a cup and then I go to exercise and then I have another and then, at 6 pm, I have another cup of coffee. I am a coffee addict.