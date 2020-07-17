Kylie Jenner loses her crown as the highest paid on Instagram: almost a million dollars per promoted post

Kylie Jenner

maintains 185 million followers on her Instagram account, thanks to which she has remained undefeated as the

highest-paid person for a post promoted

on the social network. However, the little girl of the Kardashian clan has been dethroned by an entertainment giant (and never better said).

Dwayne Johnson is now the person who makes the most profit on his social networks. The actor, according to a report prepared by Hopper HQ, would be charging more than a million dollars for each of the publications promoted on his Instagram profile, where he already has more than 190 million followers.

Close behind is Jenner herself with about $986,000 per advertising post, then Cristiano Ronaldo with $889,000 and Kim Kardashian, who will pocket about $ 858,000 for each publication.

Ariana Grande in fifth place with 853,000 dollars, Selena Gomez with $848,000, Beyonc with 770,000, and Justin Bieber with 747,000 dollars. To close the Top 10, Taylor Swift (722,000) and Neymar Jr. (704,000).