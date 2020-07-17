Know the time of the song release by Danna Paola and Sebastián Yatra

The beautiful actress Daniela Luján was a guest in the program ‘Insomnia’ by YouTuber Samuel, in which the actor Roberto Cavazos and the teacher Carmen Ramos also participated, in the framework of the celebration for the 37 years of the Shakespeare Forum, theater space for shows with bookstore and café-restaurant in Mexico City, although for now, it has suspended live activities due to the pandemic by Covid-19.

In the broadcast, they remembered Daniela’s participation in the movie ‘Between Pancho Villa and a naked woman’, the soap opera ‘La Dueña’ and Plaza Sésamo, and her first leading role, at 7 years old, with the soap opera ‘Luz Clarita’ (in 1996, at the same time that he recorded the album ‘La luz más Clarita’). Humble, the 32-year-old girl recalled that this stage was lived more like a game than as someone aware of fame, because her parents allowed her to act as long as she maintained good grades at school.

Daniela commented that she started on television because it seemed a “fascinating” and “magical” world, and that later she met the theater, at the age of 8, which she also fell in love with. “The theater has always been very generous to me, it has not cost me work, I have always been in season, except now for the quarantine,” said the beautiful and talented actress, who in 1998 obtained her first leading role in the cinema with ‘Angelito Mío ‘, for which he recorded the soundtrack.

Then she participated in the miniseries ‘After Goodbye’, in Puerto Rico, playing a small deaf-mute; and in 1999 she participated in theater with the play “Little Red Riding Hood”, directed by Rubén Lara, in Mexico City. Then came the hit ‘El Diario de Daniela’, along with Martín Ricca, along with the album ‘El Diario de Daniela’, for which she obtained a gold record and started a tour throughout the Mexican Republic that took her to the National Auditorium!

Later, Luján participated in the soap opera ‘Primer amor… A mil x hora’, together with Anahí and Kuno Becker. And he recorded the album Cor@zón.com in Spanish and Portuguese. In 2002 she participated as Silvana and Mariana in ‘Cómplices al rescue’. And since 2007 she joined the production of Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo: ‘Una Familia de Diez’, in which she plays Gaby del Valle López, and whose return is near, as they are recording the new season.