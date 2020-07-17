Katy Perry will be part of the online festival

Katy Perry announced a few days ago her participation in the electronic music festival “Tomorrowland Around The World”. Due to the current pandemic that haunts Chile and the world, the event will be held via streaming on July 25 and 26.

The surprising thing about this announcement is that her participation in the show that is held annually in Belgium will be days after she gives birth. Recall that Katy Perry will become a mother for the first time with actor Orlando Bloom.

“I always wanted to be a part of the celebration that is Tomorrowland, and year after year I have followed the technological innovations and creativity of this festival. I am super happy to be part of this version of the event and I hope that my performance makes them smile ”, wrote the artist in the Instagram post.