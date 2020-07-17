Katy Perry thanks Orlando Bloom’s advice

Singer Katy Perry is equally excited, nervous, and concerned in the final stretch of her first pregnancy, which will lead her to debut in motherhood this August with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

All those mixed feelings that invade her are explained, of course, with the relative uncertainty derived from her condition as a future first-time mother, as well as with the change in the social scenario that the coronavirus crisis has imposed.

In this sense, the pop star and judge of “American Idol”, who has also just released her new album “Smile”, has wanted to publicly thank her partner, with whom she should have been at the altar this summer, for the skills and that “valuable experience” that accumulates in parenthood thanks to Flynn, his first-born and the fruit of his extinct marriage to the model Miranda Kerr.

In this way, the concerns of Katy, who has given a sincere interview to the Hits Radio station, are clearly offset by the “confidence” and tranquility that the British fatherly gifts convey to him, who has continued to offer him useful ” advice ”on how to deal with a newborn, as well as to be able to combine as far as possible their upbringing and the many professional commitments that have been accumulating for the interpreter before even giving birth.