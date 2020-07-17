Johnny Depp’s bodyguard says “Amber Heard abused the actor”

Johnny Depp’s chief security officer claimed that Amber Heard physically abused the Hollywood star during his stormy marriage, presenting his testimony in support of Depp’s lawsuit against a British tabloid accusing him of assaulting his ex-wife.

Depp’s attorneys also filed statements from two of the actor’s former partners, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, who said they could not reconcile Heard’s allegations of violence with the kind and loving man they met.

Depp sued News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun , and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article in which they referred to him as a “beating husband.” She flatly denies that she abused Heard.

In a written statement filed when he appeared in court on Thursday, security officer Sean Bett said that “during the course of Mr. Depp and Mrs. Heard’s relationship, Mrs. Heard was verbally and physically abusive towards Mr. Depp.”

“On many occasions, I witnessed how he yelled at Mr. Depp. Also, Mr. Depp told me multiple times that Mrs. Heard had physically abused him, “he said.

Bett, a former Los Angeles police officer who has worked for Depp for a decade, said he regularly had to get the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star out of bad situations when Heard was on ” abusive humor. ”

“Mrs. Heard often behaved this way when she drank. I quickly learned to recognize the signs so I could get out of the situation before it got worse, ”he said.

Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and were married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce. the following year and this was completed in 2017.

The Sun’s defense is based on Heard’s allegations of 14 incidents of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016, including on his private island in the Bahamas, a rented house in Australia, and a private plane. He denies them all and alleges that Heard was the aggressor in the relationship, which he compared to “a crime scene about to happen.”

In a week and a half of testimony, Judge Andrew Nicol has heard from Depp – who accused Heard of compiling a dossier of false arguments against him – and several current and past employees who have endorsed his version of events.

Heard is due to present his side of the story next week.

Bett was questioned Thursday by The Sun’s attorney Sasha Wass, who questioned his statement that he never saw Heard with bruises or marks on his face or body, but he did see Depp with injuries inflicted by his wife.

There was a dispute over the date of a bruised face photo taken by Bett of the actor, and Wass suggested that Bett was lying to protect his boss.

“You can call me a liar a hundred times. I am not a liar. I’m telling the truth, “said Bett.

Depp’s former partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder were scheduled to present evidence in person, but Depp’s attorney said Thursday that he no longer needed to call them to the witness stand, “although it would have been a pleasure to have them here,” because The Sun does not contest the argument that Depp was never violent towards them.

Depp and Paradis, a French singer, had a son and daughter during their 14-year relationship, which ended in 2012. Ryder, a well-known American actress, was his girlfriend for several years in the 1990s.

In his written statement, Ryder said he was “shocked, confused and upset” when he heard of the allegations against Depp.

“He was never, never violent with me,” he said. “He was never, never abusive towards me at all. He was never violent or abusive to anyone in my presence. ”

“I don’t want to call anyone a liar, but from my experience with Johnny, it is impossible for me to believe that such horrible allegations are true,” he added.

Paradis said in her statement that she always knew Depp as “a kind, caring, generous and non-violent person and father.”

He said Heard’s allegations of abuse were not “anything like the real Johnny I know, and from my many years of personal experience I can say he was never violent or abusive to me.”