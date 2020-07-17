Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello and other celebrities celebrate the “Juneteenth”

Most of the record companies in the United States and many of its most important artists celebrated this Friday the “Juneteenth” or “Freedom Day”, a date that went unnoticed by most Americans outside the Afro-descendant community until a few years ago. a couple of weeks.

To companies like Warner Music, Sony and Spotify, the voices of stars like Lionel Richie, Taylor Swift, Usher, and many more were added. Jennifer Lopez, Becky G, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, and other Latinos also spoke about the importance of this day and that the US authorities declare it a national holiday.

📢 Take action by signing a petition created by Opal Lee, a 93yr old woman from Texas, to make Juneteenth a national holiday. If the petition reaches its goal of 500K signatures, they will work to have legislation add Juneteenth ➡️ https://t.co/WIPjzUX4Kj pic.twitter.com/w8H2noYIeg — jlo (@JLo) June 19, 2020

The change is part of the response of the music world to protests against racism and police brutality. They started as an industry by observing Black Tuesday, in which they suspended their operations with the public. Now, most have given the day off to their employees, consider it a holiday.

Warner Music Group, for example, informed its employees in an internal message: “We have heard loud and clear that our employees in the United States want to take the time to observe this day (…) It is an important time for all of us to learn, reflect, and let’s connect as we continue to fight institutional racism.”

So many of us are taught that slavery ended with the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but for enslaved people in Texas, freedom didn’t come until June 19, 1865. #Juneteenth is a day to celebrate freedom for all African Americans, but we still need to keep fighting for equality pic.twitter.com/WNCPUwGZ7R — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 19, 2020

Sony Music communicated to its employees that it commemorates the date “with a day without calls and meetings to recognize the importance of this historic day.” For its part, the streaming platform Spotify announced that it would only put artists of African descent on its June 19 new music billboard on June 19.

Other companies in the world of music that recognize the “Juneteenth” are ASCAP, the main organization that represents composers and music publishers and the BMG record company, among others.

This date commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that General Gordon Granger entered Galveston (Texas), one of the last regions where slavery was still practiced despite its abolition in 1963 and announced the end of the War. Civil and the prohibition to carry out this inhumane practice.

A year later, African-Americans in Texas began celebrating that day under the name “Juneteenth” – a word game with the month of June and the pronunciation of 19 in English – with community events such as parades, mass prayers, readings, and musical performances.