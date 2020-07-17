Henry Cavill breaks the silence and gives his opinion on Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Cavill has decided to break his silence about the expected Justice League Snyder’s Cut , expressing that he is as eager as anyone to see the final result, and more considering that his Superman – with a controversial mustache included – was one of the most criticized from the film version of Justice League .

MADRID, July 5 (EuropaPress) .- When Zack Snyder announced that finally, his version of JLA ( Justice League Snyder’s Cut ) will premiere on HBO Max, Henry Cavill was one of only two members of the cast who showed little excited, and even indifferent, with the news. Although the actor who plays Superman showed his support for the director at a Man of Steel watch party, he hasn’t made any other comments about it … until now.

“I DON’T KNOW IF I’M SURPRISED,” THE ACTOR EXPLAINED IN AN INTERVIEW WITH VARIETY. “WITH ALL THAT HAS HAPPENED, WITH THE THEATERS AND FILMING CLOSING, STREAMING SERVICES ARE NOW OUR FORM OF ENTERTAINMENT, SO IT’S NOT REALLY A SURPRISE. BUT I THINK IT IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY. ”

“I think it is great that Zack Snyder finally has the opportunity to finally release his version of Justice League , as it is very important for both as a narrator and as a filmmaker. When the opposite happens, it is a very sad thing. But now Zack has the opportunity, and I’m very excited to see it, “added Cavill, hinting at the necessary creative freedom that the director of Batman v Superman was denied at the time .

Of course, the 2021 release of Justice League Snyder’s Cu t has been the result of a constant struggle by the fans, and by the director himself, who have been asking to see what his version would have been if Joss Whedon had not carried out the reshoots. And now that it is almost a reality, we must thank, as Cavill says, that a creator has the opportunity to complete his work. Regardless of the end result.