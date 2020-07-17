Harry Styles will read you a story to sleep in Calm

More than one has noticed that Harry Styles has a special voice. He is one of the stars who has been able to go through different facets and continue to love his fans with his voice. This time, your new project is not a new song or album but will be part of the Calm application and tell stories to sleep.

Starting today, July 8, in the Calm meditation app, we will be able to find the recording of the former One Direction member telling a story to be able to sleep easily.

If you are a user of this application and you have trouble sleeping, you will surely already be familiar with Calm’s ‘ Sleep Stories ‘ . They premiered in 2016 and there have already been different celebrities as storytellers in this segment of the app. Celebrities such as Nick Offerman, Lucy Liu, and Stephen Fry have been part of this application where Harry Styles is now incorporated.

The collaboration did not surprise the faithful fans of this Brit, as Harry Styles has always been very clear and open about the importance of mental health. In addition, the same singer invested in Calm in 2018 in the ‘Series A’ rounds.

“Sleep and meditation are two very important things in my routine, whether I am at home, in the studio, or on a tour,” Styles shared at the press conference when Calm announced their collaboration. “I am really happy to be collaborating with Calm in times like this, where the world all needs to heal. You have to treat people with kindness. ”

Michael Acton Smmith, the app’s co-founder and co-CEO, shared on the. press conference that this story told by Harry Styles will help millions fall asleep. He said the singer had the perfect voice to calm a troubled mind.

“Rest and recovery are as important as working,” said Harry Styles, adding that it is necessary to find a balance and that this has been very beneficial for him, not only in terms of physical health but also mental.

It is really important to take care of our minds as well as take care of our bodies. Thanks to apps like Calm, mental health has become much more accessible.

Give yourself the opportunity to test the application and discover the different tools they offer to start healing and treating different discomforts.