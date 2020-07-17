Harry Styles was attacked by BTS fans on Twitter. Why are they against him?

Because of the quarantine, Jhonny Rivera has to see his beloved followers through a screen. Although she is happy to be able to take care of herself at home, she misses being on stage and doing what she loves the most: singing to her audience. That is why, in previous news, we had already told you about her personalized concerts, which she makes from a call to anyone who is interested in hiring her services.

In addition, Jhonny has a concert scheduled for August 6, through the Claro Música Fest, along with his colleagues Jhon Alex Castaño and Luisito Muñoz. Although he has not commented on this concert on his social networks, his followers are already eager to see it again. In this same event, the following personalities from the media will be presented on other days: Paola Jara, Jessi Uribe, Greeicy, Andy Rivera and Mike Bahía. Tickets are already on sale.