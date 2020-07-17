Harry Styles touched his fans with an old video

In that audition, the singer performed a version of Stevie Wonder’s Isnt She Lovely. Despite his great potential, the reaction to his performance was mixed as he received a negative response from one of the judges.

However, Cowell gave his vote of confidence

to the star

and allowed him to continue participating in the contest, to finally group it with the other members of One Direction.

From that moment onwards, Styles continued to reap success: he toured the world at the hands of his bandmates, released two solo albums, and is ready to go on a world tour to promote his latest work, Fine Line.

In addition, he has shown that he has the talent to spare. He is a multifaceted artist: he sings and acts, although that is not new to his followers, who already saw him a few years ago in Christopher Nolan’s film Dunquerque.

In recent times, he also dabbled in the fashion world, starring in an advertising campaign for Gucci and as a host for the latest edition of the Met Gala. And since nothing is enough for the celebrity, last week she launched a collaboration with the Calm meditation and relaxation app, in which she read a story to help her fans fall asleep.

This July 23 will celebrate the first decade of the formation of the band that marked the adolescence of many young people and, as expected, the anniversary fuels the rumors about a possible reunion after four years of its dissolution. However, the interpreter has not yet made any statements in this regard.