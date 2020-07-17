Harry Styles touched his fans with an old video

On social networks, it is known that the month of July is dedicated purely and exclusively to One Direction because it celebrates the anniversary of the formation of the band. However, this is not the only significant event for the fables of the musical ensemble: the ten years of Harry Styles’ audition are also celebrated in The X Factor, the talent show that will radically change his life.
On July 14, social media was flooded with photos and videos of that defining moment for the British musician’s career. It was enough to go to Twitter to see thousands of the same posts, which included the portrait of a rather younger Styles with a gray jacket and an innocent look. Undoubtedly, with a style very different from what it looks today.