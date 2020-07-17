Harry Styles’ cutest video to remember the day it all started

As all of your most loyal fans know very well, the month of July is completely dedicated to almost religious worship of the band One Direction, as it marks the tenth anniversary of the band’s formation; But his followers also commemorate the ten years of the audition of Harry Styles, who seemed to be a little boy when he arrived at The X Factor to try his luck and measure himself together with a group of judges.

But what the Watermelon Sugar interpreter did not expect was that Simon Cowell, one of the most feared juries of all, had a better future up his sleeve for him, since he would group it together with four other British boys to make them the legendary One Direction, one of the boybands that most revolutionized the current music market to turn it into a different aspect and put it at your feet until today, when they are no longer united.

However, several years after he separated the tender group of five promising boys who toured the world with their music, Harry Styles continues to conquer hearts and touched the networks with an unexpected video clip of that day in which, fearfully, he stood in the middle From a stage to bring to life a song by Stevie Wonder, today, ten years later, he faces a successful musical career as a soloist and a promotional tour thanks to his album, Fine Lines.

However, their followers do not see the day that July 23 arrives, the date on which they commemorate the formation of One Direction, so they prepare a series of activities that could include several members of the band and, although they have not yet There is nothing confirmed, it is expected, or at least it is dreamed that the British singer can meet together with the other singers in a gesture of affection for those who still continue to delight in his music.