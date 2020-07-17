Harry Styles achieves, with ‘Watermelon Sugar’, being number 1 in Spain

The list of successes in Spain hardly leaves room for names other than Ozuna or Anuel AA, but to our pleasant surprise, a not so common name has managed to sneak in among the most listened to in our country. Harry Styles and his ‘Watermelon Sugar’ appeared in the top 100 this week by Promusicae.

This is a song that is over six months old and whose release came during the edition of the singer’s second album, ‘Fine Line’. And although you have to go to number 98 on the list to find ‘Watermelon Sugar’, it is great news that the single appears certified as a gold record with only two weeks of permanence.

Although it has never swept, the Harry Styles song has managed to be in permanent growth, especially since its video clip came out in May, without even touching the top 10. It has also not reached the top 100 of Spotify Spain and has achieved this title as just hanging around the top 200 for 40 days. A real pass!

As if that were not enough, the album ‘Fine Line’ has returned to the top 10 in Spain this week, and it cannot be a coincidence. Harry has more and more international recognition, and in the same way, ‘ Watermelon Sugar’ has been top 10 in the United Kingdom, and in the United States. Places where it has also boasted of being gold and platinum respectively.

In total, the song by the former member of One Direction has more than 400 million streaming on Spotify, and on the road to global success, it is one of the most recognized of the famous singer, who does not stop growing, not in the United Kingdom, nor now neither in Spain.