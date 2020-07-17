Hailey Baldwin Launches Shocking Instagram Photo As Part Of Paid Advertising

23-year-old Hailey Baldwin took to social media with a new photo of herself for a new Daniel Wellington campaign. On Thursday, the model posted a snapshot sporting a stunning two-tone Swarovski crystal watch. “This watch becomes the definitive piece for the occasion. Get yours now and beautify every outfit, ”wrote Justin Bieber’s wife of 26.

Wellington’s official website states: “Our new Iconic Link Lumine is minimal enough to stay timeless, with enough splendor to be worthy of an occasion. Used here by @haileybieber “. Justin Anderson joked about Baldwin’s portrait. “I want to do that pose in all my photos now 😍,” he said. Another follower stated: “Iconically impeccable.”

The supermodel’s publicity on the social network arises shortly after the comedian Ricky Gervais described as “shameful” the fact that celebrities accepted great offers of money to sell products on their social networks . “I get these offers to make supported tweets. I know the Kardashians get something like £ 20,000 for a post. They could be sitting on a bench while holding a chocolate bar, “said Gervais.

Earlier this month, social media planning company Hopper HQ released the list of who makes the most of Instagram. Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dethroned Kylie Jenner, 22, of first place. Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Selena Gómez, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Jennifer López also appear on the list.

Other top-paid celebrities according to the media include Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato, Rihanna, David Beckham, LeBron James, Virat Kohli, Ronaldinho, Gareth Bale, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suárez, Conor McGregor, Stephen Curry, Floyd Mayweather, Sergio Agüero, Ronda Rousey, Serena Williams, and Kevin De Bruyne.