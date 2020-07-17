Georgia teenager on her first jump and veteran instructor died after parachute failure

Jeanna Triplicata wasn’t looking for strong emotions but decided to try something daring after graduating from high school: skydiving for the first time.

The 18-year-old and an experienced instructor died Sunday when something went wrong in the tandem jump in Thomaston, Georgia.

As their siblings and parents watched from the ground, they saw a parachute spinning and a couple of people circling in the sky. Later they found out that it was Jeanna.

“We were all looking forward to her landing and talking to her and hearing her story,” her father, Joey Triplicata, told CNN. “I feel like that was stolen from us and now the rest of her life has been stolen from us. It is very painful”.

Newnan’s teen and Warner Robins instructor Nick Esposito, 35, died at the scene, Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore said in a statement provided to CNN. The sheriff’s office investigates the accident.

“Upon exiting the aircraft, the primary parachute did not open properly and spun,” Kilgore said in the statement. The emergency parachute was deployed at a very low altitude but was never fully opened, he added.

The sheriff said Esposito was an experienced paratrooper and employee of Skydive Atlanta, based at the Thomaston-Upson County Airport, south of Atlanta.

Despite this tragedy, deaths from skydiving are rare. In 2019, there were 15 fatal skydiving accidents in the United States of approximately 3.3 million jumps, according to the United States Parachutists Association.

Tandem skydiving, what Triplicata was doing, is even safer, with the death of one student for every 500,000 tandem jumps in the past decade, according to the association.

Jeanna will never be able to cross the stage at her high school graduation, which was rescheduled for the end of July due to the pandemic. She will not be able to attend the University of North Georgia. She will not become an English teacher, as her father said she aspired to do.

Triplicata said it was heartbreaking that she couldn’t see the person her oldest daughter could have become.

Triplicata, 43, described Jeanna as an atypical teenager. She said her daughter was “special” and that she never gave her mother and father any trouble.

“She was very family-oriented and wanted to make things right in life,” he said. “She did not break the rules. When we bought her first car, she didn’t want anything flashy or eye-catching. ”

The teenager had just graduated from Northgate High School, where she was on the music choreography team. She was the captain in her senior year and enjoyed performing alongside her brother, Giovanni, 15, who was in the band.

Jeanna was obsessed with singer and songwriter Harry Styles. She had attended one of his concerts and planned to attend another one next year, which was postponed due to the coronavirus. She was wearing a Harry Styles shirt the day she skydived, her father said.

His other passions include Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” even though it was not the best thing for an “older teenager,” his father said. She was also a big fan of “Grey’s Anatomy”, always trying to get her parents to see her, which they never did.

“Right now, I can’t even imagine myself enjoying a television show,” her father said. “When we do, we will certainly see it and think about it.”

Jeanna was very close to her grandmother, Renee Sands. She slept at her grandmother’s house and they watched “Grey’s Anatomy” together.

Sands and Jeanna went skydiving together on Sunday. It was another adventure for both of them and something Jeanna had wanted to do for years.

It was only Jeanna’s second time on an airplane, the last time when she was a baby, her father said.

“She wanted to see how things look from so high,” he said. “I had never experienced that. It was a lot of first times for her and it was supposed to be a great day, and it turned out to be the worst day of our lives. ”

Sands was the first tandem jumper on the plane that day. The 60-year-old woman is looking for more emotions than her granddaughter and invited Jeanna to exchange stories of her experiences, Triplicata said.

The whole family waited for Jeanna to find out how she had been doing. Her parents, her brother, her 9-year-old sister, Julia, and her sister’s friend waited, and it seemed to be taking too long.

Someone said that he must have landed in the field near the airport, which happens sometimes, his father said. Some family members began to panic because they knew nothing.

“We got into the truck and just accelerated through the airfield. We had to cross the track and we really didn’t care, ”Triplicata said. “We had heard someone say they saw police lights.”

It was then that he said they knew something was going on.

At that moment, his father thought, “This is for sure. This does not happen ”, thinking that it was nothing important. Maybe he hurt his ankle during landing, he thought.

As the family approached the field, a couple of sheriff’s deputies were there. “They told us it didn’t look good and that’s when we got lost,” said his father.

Hours had passed at this point, but when the sheriff’s agent took all the adults to a room, Triplicata knew that his life was going to change forever.

He protected his wife, Bridgette, and said he would tell the children what happened. They had been there because of the wait, the uncertainty, and what came next.

“You usually try to avoid things to your kids, especially the little ones about something like this,” Triplicata said. “I felt so terrible. You’re not supposed to see something like that at 9 years old. “

Jeanna and the instructor, Esposito, died after the parachute malfunctioned. Eyewitnesses saw the deployment of the main parachute, according to Skydive Atlanta.

“Our community is devastated by both our team member and the student and their respective families,” Skydive Atlanta owner Trey Holladay said in a statement. “We are all stunned and really speechless, as we are a very close family. We have spoken to family members and we all ask for privacy as we process and cry. ”

Skydive Atlanta said it is working with authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate what happened.

The skydiving business has made “tens of thousands” of jumps since it opened in 1985, according to the statement.

“We want to know what happened and I hope and pray that we finally know what happened,” Triplicata said.

He said he expects answers while authorities investigate.

“I want this to never happen again, so I want to know what happened,” Triplicata said. So a father, a husband, a wife, a daughter will never have to go through this again. This pain is almost unbearable. “

The only thing that has helped the family survive is the outpouring of love and support from people who loved Jeanna and even from some strangers, she said.

“In the state we are in the world right now and in the country with all the division, it is lovely to see all this love and support,” he said. Jeanna would have loved that. She would have wanted us to be comforted and loved as much as possible. ”

The Triplicata family plans to bury their daughter on Saturday after a public service in her hometown of Newnan.

The family created a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for the funeral.

“I hate that this tragedy is the reason people are going to know more about her and her life,” said her father. “The tragedy has happened and at this point we just want Jeanna to be remembered as the person she was, a wonderful young woman.”