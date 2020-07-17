FreeBritney returns, the movement to free Britney Spears from her father’s tutelage

Britney Spears has crowned Princess of Pop in the mid-90s when she debuted with Baby One More Time, her most iconic song. Her rise led her to be one of the most important stars of youth music but her fall was so resounding that, at 38, she has ended up under her father’s tutelage. However, his fans consider it somewhat unfair and have reactivated the #FreeBritney initiative so that his father no longer has control over his life.



A decade ago Britney Spears began to present mental health problems due to the pressure she had been under since she was a child. At that time his father was the one who took his legal guardianship, a measure that was momentary but that already lasts 12 years.

The followers of Britney Spears consider that the man, James Spears, is taking advantage of his daughter since, despite not being able to make decisions or manage his economy, he can work and generate profits.

On July 22 the singer will go to the judge to review the measure and her fans have taken the moment to reactivate the hashtag #FreeBritney to denounce the situation in which the singer is.

Since her father took charge of her life, Britney Spears has released four albums, launched perfumes, toured, residency in Las Vegas, and even collaborated with the X-Factor. However, the courts consider that she cannot decide about what he does with the money he makes.



Celebrities such as Miley Cyrus or Chiara Ferragni have shown their public support for Britney Spears to become an independent woman and owner of her life now that she has recovered from her mental health problems.