Feid’s ‘Porfa Remix’ premiered alongside J Balvin, Maluma and more

Feid’s song was being a worldwide hit, even Ester Expósito uploaded a video singing it! Now, music stars joined the theme.

Feid released his album FERXXO (VOL.1: MOR), and it has been a topic of conversation in the urban movement because they consider it one of the albums with the most flow this year.

One of the songs that have had the most stir throughout the year has been ‘Porfa’ with Justin Quiles, who is just 4 months has added more than 60 million views on YouTube alone, however, their numbers are greater Of what you think, with ‘Porfa’ Feid received his first # 1 in Top 200 of Spotify Colombia, in addition, the subject reached # 51 in Spotify’s global song list with more than 120 million views.

The topic was so mixed that Ester Expósito, the famous actress of the Spanish series Elite that has also been quite successful, uploaded a video singing the song and it also became very viral (and very viral, we are talking about MUUUY VIRAL, more than 45 millions of reproductions have the video where Ester only sings the song, incredible). This made more people know about Feid and J Quiles.

With all this noise made by the single, how could they not get a Remix ?, but well, here we are going to tell you everything broken down so that you understand that not only is a Remix coming, but also a complete Mixtape from Feid. Feid and Bahía DUCATI, to continue breaking Thanks to Genius, we know that the Colombian singer is coming with more music this year – and that is that his fans are asking him for free, please more music -. This mixtape will be called ‘Bahía Ducati’ and will have 11 songs, two remixes, and apparently very hard collaborations with great exponents of reggaetón, this production will come out this month (July): Enemies PHOTOGRAPHY Baby, you look good XX (Remix) NEA Whores Poor pay Breik Ap Other Wrong (Ft. Zion) PORFA (Remix) by Feid, J Balvin, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Sech & Justin Quiles On the Genius page you can read the lyrics, they are already available for you to learn. What does this ‘ remix ‘ mean for the genre?