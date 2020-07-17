Feid’s ‘Porfa Remix’ premiered alongside J Balvin, Maluma and more

Soniya Gupta
Feid’s song was being a worldwide hit, even Ester Expósito uploaded a video singing it! Now, music stars joined the theme.

Feid released his album FERXXO (VOL.1: MOR), and it has been a topic of conversation in the urban movement because they consider it one of the albums with the most flow this year.

One of the songs that have had the most stir throughout the year has been ‘Porfa’ with Justin Quiles, who is just 4 months has added more than 60 million views on YouTube alone, however, their numbers are greater Of what you think, with ‘Porfa’ Feid received his first # 1 in Top 200 of Spotify Colombia, in addition, the subject reached # 51 in Spotify’s global song list with more than 120 million views.

The topic was so mixed that Ester Expósito, the famous actress of the Spanish series Elite that has also been quite successful, uploaded a video singing the song and it also became very viral (and very viral, we are talking about MUUUY VIRAL, more than 45 millions of reproductions have the video where Ester only sings the song, incredible). This made more people know about Feid and J Quiles.

With all this noise made by the single, how could they not get a Remix ?, but well, here we are going to tell you everything broken down so that you understand that not only is a Remix coming, but also a complete Mixtape from Feid.

Feid and Bahía DUCATI, to continue breaking

Thanks to Genius, we know that the Colombian singer is coming with more music this year – and that is that his fans are asking him for free, please more music -. This mixtape will be called ‘Bahía Ducati’ and will have 11 songs, two remixes, and apparently very hard collaborations with great exponents of reggaetón, this production will come out this month (July):

  1. Enemies
  2. PHOTOGRAPHY
  3. Baby, you look good
  4. XX (Remix) 
  5. NEA
  6. Whores
  7. Poor pay
  8. Breik Ap
  9. Other 
  10. Wrong (Ft. Zion) 
  11. PORFA (Remix) by Feid, J Balvin, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Sech & Justin Quiles 

On the Genius page you can read the lyrics, they are already available for you to learn.

What does this ‘ remix ‘ mean for the genre?

 

The remix has the participation of giant artists from the reaggetón such as J. Balvin, Maluma and Nicky Jam, and Sech. The song was produced by one of Balvin’s trusted men and the entire urban movement in Latin America: Sky Breaking.

According to Billboard:

“FEID HAS MORE THAN 530 MILLION COMBINED VIEWS ON YOUTUBE AND 1 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS ON ITS CHANNEL, WHILE IT HAS EXCEEDED 10 MILLION MONTHLY LISTENERS ON SPOTIFY.”

Billboard

In a Billboard interview with Feid, he revealed various feelings about all this success that has been struggling for so long.

Feid writes all his songs and revealed to the important media that his inspiration: “They are stories that tell me or things that happen to me. Almost always when I write there is a lot of improvisation, of melodies, lyrics, there is nothing very thought out or very elaborate, at this stage of my career I really enjoy the creative moment, when things happen, I never come with a fixed idea, but simply the sounds of the rhythm, the track, the beat, lead me to feel things and I make them music. ”

With ‘Porfa’ Feid managed to reach many countries, highlighting Uruguay, a country that is difficult to enter and this said: “I really feel that I am from a litter of a generation of musicians who have spread through social networks and platforms so more than betting on a marketing or investment campaign, I bet people know me for my music so I’m constantly releasing songs, voice to voice has helped me a lot and I notice that every time I release new music My audience grows and the people who stay here, that may be why I came to Uruguay, and Porfa is one of the songs with which I have been known the most. ”

