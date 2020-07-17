Feid’s ‘Porfa Remix’ premiered alongside J Balvin, Maluma and more

Feid’s song was being a worldwide hit, even Ester Expósito uploaded a video singing it! Now, music stars joined the theme.
Feid released his album FERXXO (VOL.1: MOR), and it has been a topic of conversation in the urban movement because they consider it one of the albums with the most flow this year.
One of the songs that have had the most stir throughout the year has been ‘Porfa’ with Justin Quiles, who is just 4 months has added more than 60 million views on YouTube alone, however, their numbers are greater Of what you think, with ‘Porfa’ Feid received his first # 1 in Top 200 of Spotify Colombia, in addition, the subject reached # 51 in Spotify’s global song list with more than 120 million views.
The topic was so mixed that Ester Expósito, the famous actress of the Spanish series Elite that has also been quite successful, uploaded a video singing the song and it also became very viral (and very viral, we are talking about MUUUY VIRAL, more than 45 millions of reproductions have the video where Ester only sings the song, incredible). This made more people know about Feid and J Quiles.