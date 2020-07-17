Everything that was good from the first film was bad in the other two

The eventual arrival of Matrix 4 has generated great expectations among the followers of that science fiction saga. And although Keanu Reeves (the protagonist of the film) has commented on his excitement for being part of that project again, not all his former seatmates have such a positive vision about it.

For example, Bill Pope (director of photography for the first three installments of The Matrix ) refused to join this quarter of the story. As he himself confessed on the Roger Deakins podcast, he does not have very good memories of filming the Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions. In his opinion, they were exhausting and distressing days. On this subject, he stated:

“EVERYTHING THAT WAS GOOD ABOUT THE FIRST MOVIE WAS BAD ABOUT THE OTHER TWO. WE WEREN’T FREE, EVERYONE WATCHED THE PRODUCTION TEAM AND EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEIR ACTIONS. THERE WAS TOO MUCH PRESSURE. I DID NOT LIKE THE RESULT, I FELT THAT WE SHOULD HAVE TAKEN ANOTHER DIRECTION ”.

He also indicates that personal problems abounded and he feels that this was reflected in the final result: “It was not my best moment, nor that of the entire team.”

Bill believes that the Wachowski sisters went too far in approaching the project with their methodology that involved filming each scene a lot of times: “They had read a book by Stanley Kubrick that said that the actors do not achieve natural performances until you exhaust them completely, so… let’s do ninety shots! I would like to dig up Kubrick and kill him. ”

Such an almost infinite filming methodology for each scene became torture for the Pope and many of his companions. According to him, he had to review up to ninety shots of the same. He also mentions that he is sure that this repetitive process did not contribute anything, but it did leave many more exhausted to all involved.

As far as we know, Matrix 4 will be released in theaters around the world on April 1, 2022.