Everything about the ‘Global Goal’: Justin Bieber, Shakira, Coldplay and more

On Saturday, June 27, various music personalities will join forces to launch one of the most anticipated virtual concerts of the summer, the ‘Global Goal Concert’, an event that seeks to raise private and public funds to help lessen the impact of the pandemic in underserved communities, in addition to raising awareness of the effects of coronavirus on low-income people around the world.

The event will be hosted by none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and will feature musical performances by artists such as Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, J Blavin and Usher, just to name a few. Here we leave you the complete line-up!

It is worth mentioning that the event will also feature the special appearances of Salma Hayek, David Beckham, Olivia Colman, Hugh Jackman, among other great personalities and opinion leaders.

When and where to see the ‘Global Goal’ concert?

The broadcast of the event will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET, and you can follow it through the official Global Goal site, as well as on all its social networks: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube. Also, TNT will have the broadcast of the event for TV.

At the beginning of the event, there will be a summit, where opinion leaders and invited philanthropists will announce their commitment to the communities most affected in this fight against the coronavirus. Once the summit comes to an end and the guests have shown their commitment, the musical performances will kick off; For this, the first number is scheduled to start around 7:00 p.m. ET.