Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth enjoy a fun camper vacation

A trip that they have shared on their social networks and to which the actor’s brother, Liam Hemsworth, has signed up

Luxury resorts don’t go with Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. The couple has preferred to spend their summer holidays traveling with family and friends along the Australian coast in a motorhome. Camping, sports (with some every), and many tender moments between which is one of the most established and beloved couples in Hollywood have marked the trip. Liam Hemsworth, who already seems recovered from her dream divorce with Miley Cyrus, has joined the escape.

Many celebrities are already on vacation, as their Instagram profiles show. The last to use social media to participate in their trip have been Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. The couple, who spent the summer months in Spain last year, has chosen this time Australia, the actor’s birthplace, to spend a few relaxing days with their family and friends. Addicted to adventure, they have made a road trip along the coast leaving us snapshots with idyllic landscapes and many fun moments.