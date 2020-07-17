Ariana Grande revealed her Marvel favorite

With a video on her Instagram account, Ariana Grande made it clear who her favorite character is from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is nothing more and nothing less than Thor, the God of thunder.

The clip that Ariana shared can be seen of Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, and unsurprisingly, his post was filled with hearts and comments applauding the likes of the 27-year-old singer.

“It is a great movie and he is the best”, “I also love Thor”, “What good tastes you have girl”, were just some of the comments the video received.

As you remember, it is not the first time that Ariana Grande has an approach with the Marvel world, the protagonist of the movie Captain Marvel, actress Brie Larson, surprised her thousands of followers by singing ‘Be alright’ by the American.

As you remember, life smiles in love at Ariana Grande. The interpreter of ‘Rain on me’ officialized her boyfriend posing next to her on her last birthday. This is a real estate agent named Dalton Gómez.