Angelina Jolie went shopping with her daughter Vivienne (wearing gloves and a chinstrap) and there are photos

Angelina Jolie was caught shopping with her youngest daughter and using preventative elements amid the advancement of coronavirus cases in the United States.

The United States is the country most affected on the planet by the coronavirus pandemic, since to date, it exceeds 3.5 million people infected and already reports more than 138 thousand deaths from this cause. Many have criticized the attitude taken by Donald Trump in the context of the health emergency. However, several citizens have decided to take their own precautionary measures and one of them is Angelina Jolie.

Precisely the actress went shopping with her 11-year-old daughter Vivienne, and neither of them overlooked using the necessary prevention elements, such as plastic gloves and chinstraps.

Angelina and her little girl were caught by paparazzi as they walked through Los Angeles, where COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The photos quickly reached social media and went viral.

In the snapshots, in addition to wearing a protective mask and gloves, the actress is seen with a causal look (black pants and shirt) and collected hair