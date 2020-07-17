After the death of her grandfather, Demi Lovato loses another loved one: “I am devastated”

Demi Lovato goes through a hard time again due to the unfortunate death of her aunt Virginia, a terrible loss that occurs two weeks after the singer’s grandfather died after dealing with a disease for years.

The interpreter gave the sad news on her Instagram account, where she shared several photos of her aunt and wrote a heartbreaking message to honor her memory.

My sweet sweet Aunt Virginia… They told us we had more time with you.. I’m devastated to say goodbye to you and that angelic heart of yours. You took care of Mimaw and Papa like no one else and I can never thank you enough.. I’m just so grateful we became close in their final years. Rest easy with all our loved ones up there.. especially Uncle Billy. I love you so much… Demi Said

Demi received numerous messages of support from her followers in the publication, comments among which were not without condolences that her boyfriend Max Ehrich wrote her.

Only on July 1, Lovato revealed on social networks that her grandfather Perry, unfortunately, lost his life, which of course was a severe blow to the singer.

I WOKE UP TO THE NEWS THAT MY GRANDFATHER PERRY DIED THIS MORNING. HE HAD BEEN SICK FOR A COUPLE OF YEARS SO, ALTHOUGH I FEEL RELIEVED BECAUSE HE IS NO LONGER IN PAIN, IT STILL HURTS TO THINK THAT OUR FAMILY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO SAY GOODBYE TO HIM WITH A PROPER FUNERAL FOR A WHILE. BUT THAT’S THE REALITY DURING THIS PANDEMIC, “DEMI WROTE THEN.

THIS MAN LOVED GOD INTENSELY AND WAS ONE OF THE BEST PASTORS I HAVE HAD THE HONOR TO WITNESS IN SPREADING THE WORD OF GOD. I LOVE YOU GRANDFATHER. I’M SORRY WE DIDN’T TAKE MORE PICTURES TOGETHER, BUT I HAVE SO MANY MEMORIES TO SMILE UNTIL WE SEE EACH OTHER AGAIN SOMEDAY. REST EASY, I LOVE YOU ”, HE ADDED IN HIS MESSAGE.

Fortunately, Demi Lovato has the support of her family, friends, and her partner.

