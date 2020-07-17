10 years of love between Shakira and Piqué: this was the first conversation they had

10 years ago around this time, the World Cup was played in South Africa, the largest competition in this sport in which Spain achieved its first victory. At that time we still did not know, just as we did not know (although we already intuited) some of the relationships that were forged in this experience, such as that of the journalist Sara Carbonero with the goalkeeper Iker Casillas, or that of the Colombian artist Shakira with the striker Gerard Piqué.

Love stories that, 10 years and four children later (Martín and Lucas in the case of Sara and Iker and Milan and Sasha in the case of Shakira and Piqué), are stronger than ever.

These days the FC Barcelona footballer talked about what this experience meant for him, both professionally and personally. ” I won the greatest title one can get and met the love of my life. I left South Africa being a different person and had an unforgettable experience, «he said to the L’Esportiu newspaper.

It is clear that the couple is still very much in love, even more than the first day, and it is that in this time they have had to overcome many things together that have strengthened their relationship. Like the operation of the vocal cords that Shakira had to undergo to save his career and for which he was entering a state of pessimism that forced the athlete to give him an ultimatum.

With Shakira, it all started

It’s been 10 years since the couple met on the recording of the video clip of Waka Waka, the song by Shakira that served as the anthem for the competition. On some occasions, this has revealed how her first encounter with the footballer was.

« I remember perfectly that he came up to me and said: ‘I am going to win this World Cup because I want to see you at the end of the tournament and invite you to a romantic dinner. And he did it “, she confessed to E! Online. Wow if he did it!

Although he also did it through his music. With the song I fell in love, which Shakira dedicated to Piqué, it talks about how love was, at first sight, caught by the look and appearance of it. ” Look what a beautiful thing, what a rounder mouth, I like that beard “, reads the theme.

Hopefully, love will last forever!