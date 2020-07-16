What music does RM listen to? Know your favorite songs

What kind of music does RM listen to from BTS?

RM is a fan of COCO’s “Remember me”, an animated Disney film that takes up the tradition of the Day of the Dead.

As a singer, it is essential that they have inspirations or a preferred style, so although RM is very popular thanks to BTS, he also admires other artists for his songs. From pop, classic rock, hip hop, even movie soundtracks, the idol has an extensive list of songs he listens to on a daily basis, including K-pop.

If you want to know more about the music and artists that RM listens to , we leave you a list with the idol’s favorite songs , without a doubt it has a great influence on the part of renowned rappers from the United States, their friendship with other celebs is also because it is fan of some of his singles.

You can explore all the idol’s musical tastes through RM’s Spotify playlist , the idol has shared his tastes with ARMY.